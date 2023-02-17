NEWS

EU court convicts Athens over NO2 emissions

EU court convicts Athens over NO2 emissions

Finding that Greece’s nitrogen dioxide limits were systematically exceeded between 2010 and 2020, the European Commission has condemned Athens over its poor air quality and for failing to take the necessary measures. 

The condemnation was announced Thursday by the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Based on Greece’s annual air quality reports for the period 2010-2016, the Commission launched proceedings against the country in 2019 after finding that NO2 limits were systematically exceeded in Athens. 

Greece ultimately failed to convince the Commission, and new data for 2016-2020 confirmed air pollution remained at high levels.

It said Greece has systematically and continuously failed to fulfill its obligations under Directive 2008/50/EC.

It also noted that by June 2020 the country should have drawn up air quality plans, an obligation which the Greek state failed to fulfill. 

Environment Health EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Failure to assess impact of wind farms raises EC’s ire
NEWS

Failure to assess impact of wind farms raises EC’s ire

Greece top in hazardous waste management, fines
NEWS

Greece top in hazardous waste management, fines

EU agrees law to make airlines pay more for polluting
NEWS

EU agrees law to make airlines pay more for polluting

EU Parliament to vote on ‘green’ gas and nuclear rules
NEWS

EU Parliament to vote on ‘green’ gas and nuclear rules

EU fines for illegal landfills keep piling up
NEWS

EU fines for illegal landfills keep piling up

EU lawmakers reject carbon market reforms in divisive climate vote
NEWS

EU lawmakers reject carbon market reforms in divisive climate vote