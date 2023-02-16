Second instalment of humanitarian aid to set sail for Syria, Turkey

Four containers with 50 tons of humanitarian aid for earthquake-affected areas in Turkey and Syria are departing by truck from Aspropyrgos, west of Athens, for the port of Patra in Western Greece, as Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Katsaniotis said in a post on social media.

Essentials such as blankets, bedding, heating, personal hygiene items and medicines were collected by the action “All Together We Can,” Greece’s Union of Municipalities and Communities (KEDE), the Regional Authority of Western Greece, municipalities in the Peloponnese, Crete, Kefalonia, Kozani and others.

The humanitarian aid will be loaded onto a ship, which will sail on Friday at 9 a.m. from Patra. It will be the second wave of humanitarian aid for victims of the February 6 quakes, following a shipment on Wednesday from the port of Keratsini to Iskenderun.

The responsibility for coordinating all the activities pertaining to the organization, collection and dispatch of humanitarian aid has been assumed by the deputy minister of foreign affairs.