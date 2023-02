SYRIZA MP Angeliki Adamopoulou has announced her decision to leave the main opposition’s parliamentary group in a letter to the Speaker.

Adamopoulou had joined the SYRIZA benches last December.

Originally elected MP with MeRA25, she left Yanis Varoufakis’ party in March.

In a Facebook post, Adamopoulou said she would not contest the next election “with any faction as I do not wish to be involved in the political arena in the near future.”