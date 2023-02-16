Team Jorge vote meddlers have branch in Greece

The notorious Team Jorge group that interferes in elections has a branch in Greece too, its leader told undercover reporters.

The group of Israelis that was exposed by undercover journalists posing as potential clients and reported by the Guardian, Haaretz and other outlets, claims to have manipulated more than 30 election processes around the world by post-hacking, sabotage and automated disinformation on social media.

The group’s leader Tal Hanan, a 50-year-old Israeli former special forces agent, also referred to Greece.

“We are now involved in one election in Africa… We have a team in Greece and a team in [the] Emirates… You follow the leads. [We have completed] 33 presidential-level campaigns, 27 of which were successful,” he was quoted as saying.

The team serves corporate clients and Hanan said the group’s services had been used across Africa, the Americas, the US and Europe.