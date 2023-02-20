NEWS

2nd European Conference on Border Management to be held in Athens on Feb. 23-24

The 2nd European Conference on Border Management will be held in Athens on February 23-24, the Greek Migration & Asylum Ministry announced on Monday.

It will be attended by ministers and deputy ministers of EU member states and European Economic Area countries, European Commissioners and heads of European agencies such as Frontex and Europol, it was noted in a statement.

Participants will exchange views on relevant measures and policies, including those concerning returns, and will discuss current and future challenges relating to the management of EU borders.

On Thursday, Greek Migration & Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi will deliver his opening remarks, as will European Commission Vice-President and Commissioner for Promoting Our European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas.

On Friday, representatives of the countries that co-organized the conference (Greece, Austria, Lithuania, Poland) will hold a press briefing at 12:00 p.m. [AMNA]

EU Migration

