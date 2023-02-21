Greek humanitarian aid for Syrians delivered to UN hub in Gaziantep

The first instalment of humanitarian aid from Greece to support those affected by the earthquake in Syria, was delivered late on Monday to the facilities of the United Nations International Organization for Migration in Gaziantep, Turkey, the Civil Protection Ministry said in a press release Tuesday.

The humanitarian aid – a total of 26 tons of medicines, medical supplies and basic necessities such as tents, folding beds, blankets and bedding – was airlifted to the Gaziantep hub, and will then be channeled to northwestern Syria by the International Organization for Migration.

“Greece was ready immediately after the devastating earthquake to send humanitarian aid to Syria and from the first countries that responded to the request for assistance submitted by the Syrian authorities to the European Civil Protection Mechanism. It remains, moreover, in constant communication with the EU Mechanism, through which a coordinated and effective provision of assistance by the member states in affected areas is ensured, for the dispatch of additional aid,” the ministry said.

Humanitarian aid to those affected in Syria is sent simultaneously by other organizations in Greece.

