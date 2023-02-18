NEWS

PM expresses appreciation in visit to rescue teams

PM expresses appreciation in visit to rescue teams
[Dimitris Papamitsos/Prime Minister's Office/via Intime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis thanked members of the search-and-rescue teams that were dispatched to earthquake-affected areas in Turkey, during a visit on Friday to the Special Disaster Response Unit (EMAK) facilities in Elefsina, west of the capital.

“I want to say a big thank you for what you did in Turkey. You were the first there, operating in conditions that are almost unimaginable,” he told the teams.

“I am trying to imagine what you must feel when you go into the rubble, with the threat of another earthquake hanging over your head, to rescue people who would die without you,” he added, noting that they sent a very strong message of solidarity between the two peoples, “which will be with us for a long time to come.”

Earthquake Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkish quake victims sleep in trains, tents, greenhouses
NEWS

Turkish quake victims sleep in trains, tents, greenhouses

Ship with humanitarian aid for Turkey to depart from Patras
NEWS

Ship with humanitarian aid for Turkey to depart from Patras

Second instalment of humanitarian aid to set sail for Syria, Turkey
NEWS

Second instalment of humanitarian aid to set sail for Syria, Turkey

More than 330 boxes of aid collected by Greek scouts leaving Lesvos for Ayvalik on Thursday
NEWS

More than 330 boxes of aid collected by Greek scouts leaving Lesvos for Ayvalik on Thursday

Greek ship with humanitarian aid leaving for Iskenderun today
NEWS

Greek ship with humanitarian aid leaving for Iskenderun today

On return, rescuers speak of ‘unspeakable pain’
NEWS

On return, rescuers speak of ‘unspeakable pain’