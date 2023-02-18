PM expresses appreciation in visit to rescue teams

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis thanked members of the search-and-rescue teams that were dispatched to earthquake-affected areas in Turkey, during a visit on Friday to the Special Disaster Response Unit (EMAK) facilities in Elefsina, west of the capital.

“I want to say a big thank you for what you did in Turkey. You were the first there, operating in conditions that are almost unimaginable,” he told the teams.

“I am trying to imagine what you must feel when you go into the rubble, with the threat of another earthquake hanging over your head, to rescue people who would die without you,” he added, noting that they sent a very strong message of solidarity between the two peoples, “which will be with us for a long time to come.”