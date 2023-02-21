Historian George B. Dertilis dies aged 84

George B. Dertilis, one of Greece’s leading contemporary historians, died on Monday. He was 84.

Born in Athens in 1939, he was professor emeritus of the University of Athens, where he taught modern and contemporary history. As as a visiting professor, he also taught at Harvard, Oxford and the European University Institute, Florence.

He served as a member of the board in numerous Greek and French research institutions and cultural foundations. He published 15 books and over 50 articles and essays in Greek and in other languages (English, French, Spanish and Italian).

In 1989, he was elected to the Academia Europaea and in the following year to the École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales, Paris.

He also held French citizenship and was was a Chevalier in France’s Legion of Honour.

Dertilis died on the island of Kythira, where he had resided for a number of years.