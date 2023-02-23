NEWS

Border fence to be extended by 35 km this year, minister says

The government aims to extend the fence on the border with Turkey by 35 kilometers (21.8 miles) by the end of 2023, citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos said Thursday.

Completing the project to its full 140-kilometer (87-mile) length must be achieved as soon as possible, Theodorikakos added.

The minister, who oversees the country’s security forces, said that “the European Union must prove its solidarity” by contributing to the project’s cost, so far born solely by the Greek state.

During the first 50 days of the year, more than 7,500 peole were prevented from crossing illegally into Greece and 118 suspected human traffickers have been arrested across the country.

