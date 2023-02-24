NEWS

EU approves 10th package of Russia sanctions on anniversary of invasion

[Shutterstock]

The European Union has approved a tenth package of Russia sanctions on the anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the Swedish EU presidency said late on Friday.

“Together, the EU member states have imposed the most forceful and far-reaching sanctions ever to help Ukraine win the war,” the Swedish EU presidency said on Twitter.

“The EU stands united with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We will keep supporting Ukraine, for as long as it takes.”

The package includes tighter export restrictions regarding dual-use goods as well as measures against entities supporting the war, spreading propaganda or delivering drones used by Russia. 

[Reuters]

Ukraine War Russia EU

