Palestinian surgeon says scenes in Larissa hospital reminded him of Gaza

A Palestinian surgeon who was on duty at Larissa general hospital on the night of the Tempi rail disaster has said the scenes facing him reminded him of Gaza.

“As soon as the first ambulances arrived with the injured, I realized that we are also dealing with young people and this was an additional burden for us. The images I saw first honestly brought me back to Gaza for a moment, because they were like scenes from a war, exactly what I had seen when I was in Gaza. And that’s exactly what I told my manager, that I feel like I’m in Gaza,” Hussam Naim told state broadcaster ERT.

The arrival of the bodies proved most difficult, he said.

“We could see that they were all young kids, under 30. That in itself made our emotions run very high because so many young kids died unjustly.”