NEWS

Transport directorate in Patra pelted with stones and paint

File photo.

A group of unknown individuals threw stones and paint at a building which houses the regional directorate of transport and communications in the western port city of Patra, state broadcaster ERT reported Monday.

The overnight attack caused minor damages to the building.

Police is searching for the perpetrators.

Although no group has claimed the attack, it is believed to be associated with ongoing protests over last’s week’s deadly train crash.

Transport Protest

