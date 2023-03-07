NEWS

EU sending experts to help Greece improve rail safety

[Yorgos Karahalis/AP]
Alexandra Voudouri

The European Union is sending experts to Athens this week to help the country improve safety on its rail system in the wake of last week’s deadly collision between two trains in central Greece.

Kathimerini understands that the experts in question are the European Commission’s director for land transport, Kristian Schmidt, and European Union Agency for Railways (ERA) chief Josef Doppelbauer. 

They are expected in Athens on Wednesday, though it was not clear on Tuesday morning whether a general strike planned for the same day would affect the visit. 

Once in Athens, the experts will meet with the newly appointed interim minister of transport, Giorgos Gerapetritis, and other government officials to explore how the EU can provide technical and other support.

The subject of how Brussels can help Athens deal with the prevention of similar incidents was also at the center of a telephone call on Monday between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

EU Transport

