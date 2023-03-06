NEWS

EU chief, Mitsotakis discuss technical support over Greek railways

[Reuters]

Almost a week after Greece’s deadly rail crash, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted Monday she discussed with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis “further technical support that the EU can provide to Greece to modernize its railways and improve their safety.”

She added that experts from the Commission and the EU Agency for Railways (ERA) will travel this week to Athens.

“Rail safety is paramount,” von der Leyen said.

A stationmaster accused of causing the disaster last Tuesday was charged with negligent homicide and jailed pending trial Sunday, while Mitsotakis apologized for any responsibility his conservative government may bear for the tragedy.

EU Transport Accident

