Athens metro stations shut down, as protest rally is held over Tempe train collision

[InTime News]

The Athens metro stops “Syntagma” and “Panepistimio” were shut down at 10:30 on Sunday for a rally taking place at Syntagma Square over the deadly train collision accident at Tempe.

The rally is being held downtown as of 12:00 noon, and metro trains will be passing through the two stations mentioned above without stopping.

“Omonia” and “Monastiraki” stations are also expected to shut down in the afternoon as well. Trains will pass through without stopping.

In addition, the tram is temporarily starting and stopping at the “Leoforos Vouliagmenis” stop instead of Syntagma in Athens, managers STASY said on Sunday noon.

The train collision at Tempe, central Greece, on February 28 is “a crime that must not be written off,” Communist Party of Greece (KKE) Secretary General Dimitris Koutsoumbas said at the rally in Athens.

“We will not let them rest. This crime must not be written off, we will not allow it to slip from memory. All of us will become the voice of the dead,” he said.

The rally was called by labor centers, federations, and unions. [AMNA]

