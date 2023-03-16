Commissioner Reynders to discuss EU rule of law report in Athens visit

European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, will visit Athens on March 16 and 17, to discuss the EU’s findings of the Rule of Law 2022 report for Greece, and other justice-related issues.

According to a statement from the delegation of the European Commission in Greece, on the first day of his visit, Reynders will meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, House Speaker Konstantinos Tassoulas, as well as the Vice-Presidents of the Parliament, the Minister of Justice Kostas Tsiaras, the Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis, the Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis and the leader of the main opposition, Alexis Tsipras.

The Commissioner will also meet the head of the Hellenic Authority for Communications Security and Privacy (ADAE), Christos Rammos, and the head of the Personal Data Protection Authority (DPA), Konstantinos Menoudakos.

During the second day of his visit, Reynders will meet with representatives of non-governmental organisations working on the rule of law, media freedom, fundamental rights and humanitarian aid. Finally, he will meet with the president of the Athens Bar Association, Dimitris Vervesos, and with the president of the Council of State, Evangelia Nikas.