Back on the campaign trail, PM to visit Lamia on Monday

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece’s conservative prime minister, is back on the campaign trail after a month-long hiatus following the deadly train collision on February 28.

Mitsotakis will visit the city of Lamia in central Greece on Monday where he will unveil the government’s development program for the region. The presentation will take place at the Cultural Center of the Lamia Municipality at 1 p.m.

At 7 p.m., he will speak at a New Democracy party event at the city’s Municipal Theatre.

Mitsotakis said last week that parliamentary elections will be held in May, but he did not provide a specific date.