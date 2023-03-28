NEWS

Tsipras says ‘major change’ on the way after election

[InTime News]

“Major change for the country” is coming, main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday, in his first reaction to the calling of the general election on May 21.

“This adventure is coming to an end. Just a few more weeks of patience,” he said.

Speaking on a tour of a market in the Viotian town of Livadia, the SYRIZA leader predicted that “a progressive coalition government will take on the difficult task of rebooting the country, of restoring the economy and supporting society” immediately following the election.

There would be no “second round of elections and other adventures,” he said.

The vast majority of the citizens are continuing to struggle with excessive price hikes and “rampant profiteering,” the SYRIZA leader added, pointing out that the “the government appears to continue to be in its own world.”

In his first statements since the announcement of elections, PASOK–Movement for Change leader Nikos Androulakis said “Greek men and women are voting for a new hope in the in the May 21 elections. For a new perspective.”

Accusing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of spending months “desperately searching for a lifeline for personal survival, today he announced the end of his failed administration.” [AMNA]

 

Elections

