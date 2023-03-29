NEWS SERBIA VISIT

Sakellaropoulou: Policy on Kosovo ‘unchanged’

Sakellaropoulou: Policy on Kosovo ‘unchanged’

Greece’s position on Kosovo remains “steady and unchanged,” President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said as she concluded a two-day visit to Serbia on Tuesday.

Greece is one of the five EU countries that do not recognize Kosovo’s unilateral declaration of independence.

Sakallaropoulou welcomed the recent agreement between Belgrade and Pristina on implementing a European Union-backed deal to normalize ties, saying that “the sincere willingness to find a solution will help promote their European [membership] ambitions.”

Her comments were welcomed by her Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, who expressed his country’s support for “the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Hellenic Republic in land, sea and air.”

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM decides on May 21 as election date
NEWS

PM decides on May 21 as election date

Greece to hold national election on May 21, PM announces
NEWS

Greece to hold national election on May 21, PM announces

PM officially sets May 21 election date
NEWS

PM officially sets May 21 election date

Coalition government can be built around SYRIZA, says opposition chief
NEWS

Coalition government can be built around SYRIZA, says opposition chief

PM unveils 4.2-billion-euro program of projects for Central Greece
NEWS

PM unveils 4.2-billion-euro program of projects for Central Greece

Back on the campaign trail, PM to visit Lamia on Monday
NEWS

Back on the campaign trail, PM to visit Lamia on Monday