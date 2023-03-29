Sakellaropoulou: Policy on Kosovo ‘unchanged’

Greece’s position on Kosovo remains “steady and unchanged,” President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said as she concluded a two-day visit to Serbia on Tuesday.

Greece is one of the five EU countries that do not recognize Kosovo’s unilateral declaration of independence.

Sakallaropoulou welcomed the recent agreement between Belgrade and Pristina on implementing a European Union-backed deal to normalize ties, saying that “the sincere willingness to find a solution will help promote their European [membership] ambitions.”

Her comments were welcomed by her Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, who expressed his country’s support for “the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Hellenic Republic in land, sea and air.”