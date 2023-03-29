NEWS

Androulakis resigning as MEP to run in general elections

Androulakis resigning as MEP to run in general elections
[InTime News]

The leader of the centre-left opposition party PASOK-Movement for Change, Nikos Androulakis, initiated on Wednesday the process for his resignation as a member of the European Parliament, in order to run in Greece’s upcoming elections.

The move came after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced  that the elections will be held on May 21.

Androulakis sent an e-mail to the appropriate European Parliament service and the process expected to be completed in 10-15 days. 

His seat in the European Parliament will go to the runner-up, Nikos Papandreou (brother of former premier George Papandreou), who came third in the European Parliament elections in 2019. He will essentially be the only representative of PASOK-KINAL in the European Parliament, given that Eva Kaili, while she has not resigned as an MP, remains in custody over the Qatargate scandal.

Politics Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM decides on May 21 as election date
NEWS

PM decides on May 21 as election date

Greece gears for election on May 21: How the system works
EXPLAINER

Greece gears for election on May 21: How the system works

Greece to hold national election on May 21, PM announces
NEWS

Greece to hold national election on May 21, PM announces

PM officially sets May 21 election date
NEWS

PM officially sets May 21 election date

Bracing for 101-day electoral marathon
NEWS

Bracing for 101-day electoral marathon

In boost to opposition, Kurdish party won’t field candidate
TURKEY ELECTIONS

In boost to opposition, Kurdish party won’t field candidate