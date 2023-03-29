Androulakis resigning as MEP to run in general elections

The leader of the centre-left opposition party PASOK-Movement for Change, Nikos Androulakis, initiated on Wednesday the process for his resignation as a member of the European Parliament, in order to run in Greece’s upcoming elections.

The move came after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that the elections will be held on May 21.

Androulakis sent an e-mail to the appropriate European Parliament service and the process expected to be completed in 10-15 days.

His seat in the European Parliament will go to the runner-up, Nikos Papandreou (brother of former premier George Papandreou), who came third in the European Parliament elections in 2019. He will essentially be the only representative of PASOK-KINAL in the European Parliament, given that Eva Kaili, while she has not resigned as an MP, remains in custody over the Qatargate scandal.