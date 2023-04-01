NEWS

Athens police crack bank safe box heist

Police say they have identified three members of an international crime gang who were behind the theft of the contents five safe deposit boxes from an Athens bank in July 2022.

The robbery took place in July 2022 in the Nea Smyrni suburb.

International prosecuting authorities also contributed to the investigation.

One of the suspects is aged 42 and two are aged 46, said police, who did not specify where the individuals are from.

The members of the crime gang arrived in the country some days before the robbery and carried out reconnaissance for a possible target. After choosing a bank branch, they spent three days mapping the area and observing security features in and around it.

They then entered the branch wearing surgical masks one pretending to be customers.

Following their plan, they entered the bank safe area undetected, broke open five safes and removed the jewelry that was inside them.

They left the country the same day, flying to a European Union country.

Police have submitted a file to prosecutors and are seeking national and international arrest warrants. [AMNA]

