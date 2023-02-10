Society threatened by thousands of foreclosures, says Tsipras

Greek society is threatened by hundreds of thousands of foreclosures “as a result of choices of the Mitsotakis government,” SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said in a televised address broadcast on Friday.

“By abolishing all laws for the protection of one’s primary residence … the government has created the toughest conditions for thousands of households and professionals,” noted Tsipras, underlining that “the Supreme Court’s recent decision apparently removes even the slightest protection for borrowers to stop forced home auctions by loan servicers.”

With interest rates skyrocketing, borrowers who are up-to-date with their payments are also faced with imminent forced home auctions, he added.

“We are facing an organized plan for the largest redistribution of wealth that has ever happened, namely [taking] from the working and middle classes and [giving] to foreign funds and banks, and his development cannot be tolerated,” he emphasized.

Tsipras urged the prime minister to “immediately suspend all home auctions of primary residences, commercial housing and agricultural land until the upcoming national elections.”

The main opposition leader also underlined that “the first legislative act of the next progressive government will be for the protection of one’s first home, and debt settlements for all citizens.” [AMNA]