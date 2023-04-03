NEWS

Eurogroup President Donohoe in Athens

Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe, who is Ireland’s Minister for Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery, and Reform, is due to visit Athens on Monday and Tuesday to participate in a conference on the Greek economy on April 4 entitled “Resilience, Progress, Perspective”, which is hosted by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Donohoe will offer his perspective on the euro area economic outlook and the role the Eurogroup has played in driving the euro area’s recovery from Covid and addressing the challenges stemming from the Russian war in Ukraine. While in Athens, Donohoe will meet with Prime Minister Mitsotakis and Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, who will also speak at the conference.

“I look forward to meeting with Prime Minister Mitsotakis and Minister Staikouras while in Athens to exchange views on the euro area economic outlook and our ongoing coordination of fiscal policies, along with upcoming Eurogroup priority work areas. I welcome the opportunity to speak on the resilience of the euro area economies, in particular the Greek economy, and the progress made by Greece in recent years, culminating in their exit from enhanced surveillance last year,” he said. [AMNA]

EU Economy

