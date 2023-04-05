NEWS

FM meets with new Turkish ambassador to Greece

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with the new Turkish Ambassador to Greece Cagatay Erciyes on Wednesday, with the minister stating that Greece wants to further the improved relations that developed between the two countries following the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria in February.

“Foreign Minister Dendias received at the Greek Foreign Ministry a courtesy call by new Turkey Ambassador, Cagatay Erciyes, and congratulated him on assuming his duties. Dendias underlined will to maintain the positive climate in Greek-Turkish relations and further advance them with respect for international law,” said the ministry in a statement uploaded on social media.

