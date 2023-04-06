Greek and German defence systems industries present their collaboration

The strategic collaboration of Greece’s Hellenic Defence Systems (EAS) and Germany’s Ηeckler & Koch (ΗΚ) was presented at an event held on Thursday.

Part of this collaboration was setting up a Ηeckler & Koch subsidiary in Greece, HK Hellas, which will be the vehicle for the start of a joint production of HK products in Greece for sale on international market, with the intention of immediately assigning EAS with a project worth at least 50 million euros for the next 2-3 years, said Managing Director of HK Hellas Ioannis Loukas. [AMNA]