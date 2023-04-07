Tiger cub: Experts agree on euthanasia

A team of experts has ruled that a 4-month-old white tiger cub found under a garbage bin outside the Attica Zoological Park cannot be saved, it was reported on Thursday.

According to a post by the Nemesis animal welfare group, which said it contacted the Environment Ministry official monitoring the case, Hasija, as the female cub was called by its carers at the zoo, had 33 broken bones, “and every breath she takes causes excruciating pain.”

The tiger was found on February 28 in the zoo parking lot by a cleaner.