NEWS

Tiger cub: Experts agree on euthanasia

Tiger cub: Experts agree on euthanasia

A team of experts has ruled that a 4-month-old white tiger cub found under a garbage bin outside the Attica Zoological Park cannot be saved, it was reported on Thursday.

According to a post by the Nemesis animal welfare group, which said it contacted the Environment Ministry official monitoring the case, Hasija, as the female cub was called by its carers at the zoo, had 33 broken bones, “and every breath she takes causes excruciating pain.”

The tiger was found on February 28 in the zoo parking lot by a cleaner.

Animal Protection

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Measures adopted to protect Ionian island turtle doves
SOCIETY

Measures adopted to protect Ionian island turtle doves

Companion animals getting their own advocate
SOCIETY

Companion animals getting their own advocate

Wind turbines to be installed in falcon territory on island of Skyros
NEWS

Wind turbines to be installed in falcon territory on island of Skyros

Tundra swans proliferate in Evros
SOCIETY

Tundra swans proliferate in Evros

Athens zoo fights to save tiger cub found in garbage
NEWS

Athens zoo fights to save tiger cub found in garbage

Dwarf elephants? Giant rats? Strange island creatures at high risk
SOCIETY

Dwarf elephants? Giant rats? Strange island creatures at high risk