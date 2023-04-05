SOCIETY

Measures adopted to protect Ionian island turtle doves

Measures adopted to protect Ionian island turtle doves

Deputy Environment Minister Giorgos Amyras has instructed relevant local authorities to adopt urgent protection measures to tackle spring poaching against the turtle dove in the Ionian Islands.

The aim is to conduct intensive game conservation in the area, as the main target of poachers is the turtle dove, which in spring migrates from African countries to Europe, where the species breeds.

The Ionian Islands are a resting place for the turtle doves and every year there is intense poaching in the area.

The measures will have an increased duration this year, from April 5 to May 31, compared to previous years.

According to the local action plans, patrol units will be set up by the Forestry Services and Hunting Organizations, in Zakynthos, Corfu, Othoni, Mathraki, Paxos, Antipaxos and Strofades.

“We are putting the emphasis on prevention, creating a strong shield for species threatened by those who break the laws,” Amyras said.

Animal Protection

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Companion animals getting their own advocate
SOCIETY

Companion animals getting their own advocate

Tundra swans proliferate in Evros
SOCIETY

Tundra swans proliferate in Evros

Dwarf elephants? Giant rats? Strange island creatures at high risk
SOCIETY

Dwarf elephants? Giant rats? Strange island creatures at high risk

Two startups help animals regain their lost mobility
SOCIETY

Two startups help animals regain their lost mobility

Greek wines: Tasting the northern terroir
SOCIETY

Greek wines: Tasting the northern terroir

Dolphins ‘dumbing down’ language to adapt to din
SOCIETY

Dolphins ‘dumbing down’ language to adapt to din