Measures adopted to protect Ionian island turtle doves

Deputy Environment Minister Giorgos Amyras has instructed relevant local authorities to adopt urgent protection measures to tackle spring poaching against the turtle dove in the Ionian Islands.

The aim is to conduct intensive game conservation in the area, as the main target of poachers is the turtle dove, which in spring migrates from African countries to Europe, where the species breeds.

The Ionian Islands are a resting place for the turtle doves and every year there is intense poaching in the area.

The measures will have an increased duration this year, from April 5 to May 31, compared to previous years.

According to the local action plans, patrol units will be set up by the Forestry Services and Hunting Organizations, in Zakynthos, Corfu, Othoni, Mathraki, Paxos, Antipaxos and Strofades.

“We are putting the emphasis on prevention, creating a strong shield for species threatened by those who break the laws,” Amyras said.