Akar expects ‘moratorium’ in the Aegean between June 15-Sept. 15

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Friday said he expects a moratorium with Greece in military and airforce exercises in the Aegean Sea between June 15 and Sept. 15, to accommodate tourism, as relations continued to thaw following the deadly earthquakes in Turkey last February.

“In the upcoming period, we expect concrete positive developments on some issues such as the extension of the moratorium period, which foresees avoidance of exercises in the international waters and airspace of the Aegean Sea between June 15 and Sept. 15, when tourism is intense,” Akar was quoted as telling journalists in Ankara by state-run Anadolu Agency.

Referring to recent visit of his Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos to quake-hit southern Hatay province, Akar said the continuation of “positive and constructive” atmosphere between the two countries that emerged after the earthquakes is important, Anadolu reported.

Turkey and Greece need to solve existing problems within the framework of good neighborly relations and international law, he added.

“It is our sincere wish that the Aegean and the Mediterranean will now truly become a sea of ​​friendship by establishing a permanent cooperation environment.”