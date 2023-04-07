NEWS

Turkey tells US it hopes Sweden will fulfil NATO commitments

[EPA]

Turkey’s defense minister told his US counterpart that Finland’s new NATO membership showed its support for enlargement and that it hoped Sweden would fulfil commitments under its own bid as soon as possible, Ankara said on Thursday.

A Turkish defence ministry readout of the call between Hulusi Akar and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the pair also discussed the importance of a rapid conclusion of Turkey’s bid to procure and modernize F-16 fighter jets. [Reuters]

Diplomacy Turkey US NATO Defense

