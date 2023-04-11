NEWS

Tsipras again challenges PM to televised debate

Leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras once again challenged conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to a televised debate, during a speech in Parliament on Tuesday. 

The SYRIZA leader also commented on the prime minister’s absence from what is the final parliamentary session.

“Mitsotakis is absent again. He claimed that we have had too many confrontations in Parliament and does not want any more. His refusal to hold a televised debate shows his lack of faith in himself or rather, the confidence his spin doctors have in him.”

In addition, Tsipras accused the prime minister of failing to fulfill his promises during his four-year term. He also criticized the government’s tax cuts, claiming that they only benefited high-income earners without any reduction in indirect taxation. Tsipras also criticized the government’s failure to meet their targets for increasing investments, adding that living standards have decreased due to rising prices. [AMNA]

 

