Supreme Court vice president quits over gov’t amendment

Christos Tzanerikos, the Vice President of the Supreme Court, has stepped down from his position after criticizing a government amendment that sought to strengthen a ban on the Greek National Party (Ellines) from participating in the upcoming May 21 general election.

Tzanerikos was due to preside over the session of the A1 Civil Chamber of the court that would determine the legality of all parties’ participation in the elections, including the far-right party founded by the jailed former Golden Dawn MP, Ilias Kasidiaris.

He stated that the provision, which would increase the number of judges involved in the decision, indicated a lack of trust in his work and character.

As a result of his resignation, Eudoxia Kiouptsi, a senior judge, will take over the presidency of the chamber and lead the panel of judges responsible for determining the legality of parties’ participation in the vote.

Tzanerikos is scheduled to retire at the end of June.