Athens Archbishop sends Easter message to Greece’s clergy        

Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens sent a message for Greek Orthodox Easter to the country’s clergy on Tuesday.

“We remain shocked by the tragedy at Tempe. A painful reflection of the many griefs we all carry with us, it has accompanied this year’s path to Easter. It has sealed our conscience. It has led many to ponder the big questions,” he said.

“Human history, tragedy, natural evil, the inconceivable moral evil, the terrible foiling of our dreams on all levels, everything can, everything is called upon to be part of the transformative prospect of Resurrection,” he added.