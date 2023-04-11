NEWS

Athens Archbishop sends Easter message to Greece’s clergy        

Athens Archbishop sends Easter message to Greece’s clergy        
[InTime News]

Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens sent a message for Greek Orthodox Easter to the country’s clergy on Tuesday.

“We remain shocked by the tragedy at Tempe. A painful reflection of the many griefs we all carry with us, it has accompanied this year’s path to Easter. It has sealed our conscience. It has led many to ponder the big questions,” he said.

“Human history, tragedy, natural evil, the inconceivable moral evil, the terrible foiling of our dreams on all levels, everything can, everything is called upon to be part of the transformative prospect of Resurrection,” he added.

Religion

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Terror suspects offered money to target Jewish site in Greece
NEWS

Terror suspects offered money to target Jewish site in Greece

Ecumenical patriarch: Russian Church shares blame for ‘crimes’ in Ukraine
NEWS

Ecumenical patriarch: Russian Church shares blame for ‘crimes’ in Ukraine

Patriarch plans Lithuania branch in blow to Moscow
NEWS

Patriarch plans Lithuania branch in blow to Moscow

Ecumenical Patriarch plans Lithuanian branch, in blow to Moscow
NEWS

Ecumenical Patriarch plans Lithuanian branch, in blow to Moscow

A mysterious sect that came and swiftly left
NEWS

A mysterious sect that came and swiftly left

Amvrosios: Train crash God’s punishment for Carnival
NEWS

Amvrosios: Train crash God’s punishment for Carnival