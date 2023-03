The former metropolitan of Kalavryta and Aigialeia, Amvrosios, has sparked public outrage after claiming that the deadly train crash in northern Greece was God’s punishment for the annual three-day Carnival. which he called “the devil’s feast.”

In an article published on a religious website he asked, “Is not, then, this tragedy of Tempe an expression of the wrath of our Lord for this solemn Carnival celebration of the devil?”