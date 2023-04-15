Holy Fire arrives in Greece

The Holy Fire arrived in Athens on a special flight from Jerusalem on Thursday evening. Specifically, the delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Katsaniotis received the Holy Fire from the Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III and arrived at 8.31 p.m. on an Aegean Airlines flight.

The delegation was met by the Armed Forces Band and an honorary guard.

Following its arrival, flights carrying the Holy Fire began transporting it to eight destinations across the country in time for the midnight service.