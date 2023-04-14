NEWS

Holy Fire to arrive on Saturday from Jerusalem

[InTime News]

The Holy Fire, flown to Greece each year from the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, is set to arrive on a special Aegean Airlines flight on Saturday evening, in time for Easter midnight mass.

Accompanying the Holy Fire on the Aegean aircraft will be a small diplomatic mission and the plane is expected to land at Athens international airport at approximately 6 p.m.

The Fire will then be transported to a further eight destinations within the country in several other Aegean and Olympic Air planes, on both scheduled and specially chartered flights.

Sky Express airline will fly the Fire to Rhodes, Kos, Mykonos and Santorini. [AMNA]

