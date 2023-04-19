Ministry body puts brakes on Skyros wind farms

The negative assessment of the Environment Ministry’s Directorate of Natural Environment and Biodiversity has essentially pulled the plug on plans for the construction of six wind farms in the pristine southern part of the central Aegean island of Skyros.

The body opined that the construction of the project will cause irreparable damage to protected bird species, such as the Eleonora’s falcon and Bonelli’s eagle, which will be at risk of being killed by impact with the wind turbines.

It further noted that Skyros is an important passage and stopover for migratory birds, as 102 species out of 173 recorded on the island are present in its skies during the migration period.

It also rejected the proposed installation of impact mitigation systems, stressing that the noise the turbines generate will lead to further displacement of species from their main habitats.