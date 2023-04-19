NEWS

Ministry body puts brakes on Skyros wind farms

Ministry body puts brakes on Skyros wind farms
[InTime News]

The negative assessment of the Environment Ministry’s Directorate of Natural Environment and Biodiversity has essentially pulled the plug on plans for the construction of six wind farms in the pristine southern part of the central Aegean island of Skyros.

The body opined that the construction of the project will cause irreparable damage to protected bird species, such as the Eleonora’s falcon and Bonelli’s eagle, which will be at risk of being killed by impact with the wind turbines.

It further noted that Skyros is an important passage and stopover for migratory birds, as 102 species out of 173 recorded on the island are present in its skies during the migration period.

It also rejected the proposed installation of impact mitigation systems, stressing that the noise the turbines generate will lead to further displacement of species from their main habitats.

Environment Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
European Parliament backs reform of EU carbon market
NEWS

European Parliament backs reform of EU carbon market

Wind turbines to be installed in falcon territory on island of Skyros
NEWS

Wind turbines to be installed in falcon territory on island of Skyros

Failure to assess impact of wind farms raises EC’s ire
NEWS

Failure to assess impact of wind farms raises EC’s ire

Spain hosts EU-Med summit to discuss energy crisis
NEWS

Spain hosts EU-Med summit to discuss energy crisis

Fireplaces, wood stoves as lethal as cars
NEWS

Fireplaces, wood stoves as lethal as cars

Scientists advise on greener future
NEWS

Scientists advise on greener future