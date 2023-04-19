Mild tremor jolts Ilia region

A tremor measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale was recorded at approximately 6.55 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the Ilia region of the Peloponnese.

According to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, the epicenter was located in the sea, 28 kilometers south-southwest of Pyrgos, with a depth of 16 kilometers.

Meanwhile, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre measured the quake’s magnitude as 4 on the Richter scale, with the epicenter located in the sea, 22 kilometers south-southwest of Pyrgos.

As of now, there have been no reports of damage or injuries as a result of the earthquake.