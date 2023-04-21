NEWS

Erdogan says interest rates will fall as long as he is in power

Erdogan says interest rates will fall as long as he is in power
File photo. [AP]

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that interest rates will fall as long as he is in power, and that inflation will decline with them, repeating his unorthodox views.

Erdogan was speaking in Istanbul weeks before a presidential election on May 14. Some anticipate a shift to more orthodox policies after the vote.

Turkey’s central bank has slashed its policy rate to 8.5% from 19% since late 2021 in line with Erdogan’s economic views. The easing cycle led to a currency crisis and sent inflation soaring, eating away at household savings. [Reuters]

Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan offers free gas pre-election after first Black Sea field shipment
NEWS

Erdogan offers free gas pre-election after first Black Sea field shipment

Menendez: Turkey must ‘end belligerence’ toward Greece to get F-16s
NEWS

Menendez: Turkey must ‘end belligerence’ toward Greece to get F-16s

WSJ: Ukraine asks Turkey to impound ship with stolen barley
NEWS

WSJ: Ukraine asks Turkey to impound ship with stolen barley

Erdogan: UK ready to collaborate with Turkey on submarines
NEWS

Erdogan: UK ready to collaborate with Turkey on submarines

Treading carefully to secure Aegean calm
MORATORIUM

Treading carefully to secure Aegean calm

State Department OKs parts upgrade for Turkey’s F-16s, seeks Congress approval
NEWS

State Department OKs parts upgrade for Turkey’s F-16s, seeks Congress approval