Erdogan: UK ready to collaborate with Turkey on submarines

The UK is ready to collaborate with Turkey on the construction of unmanned submarines, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, according to reports.

“The UK is ready to collaborate with the Turkish side on the matter of submarine construction,” Erdogan was quoted as saying during a televised interview late Tuesday.

“Technologies are constantly developing, being updated. It’s like a sport, striving for new milestones,” he added, according to the same reports.

Last week, Turkey launched the TCG Anadolu, its first amphibious assault ship, aiming to extend its drone capabilities from land-based to naval operations.

