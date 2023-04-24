Sakellaropoulou marks Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou marked Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day on April 24 by calling for the fight against all forms of hatred.

In a social media post, Sakellaropoulou said, “We honor the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, who were exterminated during the Ottoman Empire. It is our duty to combat all forms of bigotry, so that all people can be safe, regardless of their identity, origin or beliefs.”

The massacres, deportations, and forced marches that began in Ottoman Turkey in 1915 are widely viewed by historians as a genocide. Turkey vehemently denies this label and acknowledges that many died during this period but argues that the death toll is exaggerated. It also claims that the deaths resulted from civil unrest and that Ottoman Muslims were also victims.