NEWS

Sakellaropoulou marks Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

Sakellaropoulou marks Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou marked Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day on April 24 by calling for the fight against all forms of hatred.

In a social media post, Sakellaropoulou said, “We honor the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, who were exterminated during the Ottoman Empire. It is our duty to combat all forms of bigotry, so that all people can be safe, regardless of their identity, origin or beliefs.”

The massacres, deportations, and forced marches that began in Ottoman Turkey in 1915 are widely viewed by historians as a genocide. Turkey vehemently denies this label and acknowledges that many died during this period but argues that the death toll is exaggerated. It also claims that the deaths resulted from civil unrest and that Ottoman Muslims were also victims.

History Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Opposition MPs slam deputy minister over 1973 uprising remarks
NEWS

Opposition MPs slam deputy minister over 1973 uprising remarks

Biden celebrates Greek Independence Day at the White House
DIASPORA

Biden celebrates Greek Independence Day at the White House

Historian George B. Dertilis dies aged 84
NEWS

Historian George B. Dertilis dies aged 84

Holocaust remembered in outdoor exhibition
CULTURE

Holocaust remembered in outdoor exhibition

North Macedonia and Bulgaria vow to avoid clashes over national hero
NEWS

North Macedonia and Bulgaria vow to avoid clashes over national hero

Jewish community: Holocaust remembrance is ‘sacred mission’
NEWS

Jewish community: Holocaust remembrance is ‘sacred mission’