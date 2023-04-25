NEWS

Cyprus offers to assist in evacuations from Sudan

Cyprus offers to assist in evacuations from Sudan
[AP]

Cyprus said on Tuesday it had activated a humanitarian rescue mechanism for the evacuation of third-country civilians through the island from Sudan.

“The Republic of Cyprus intends to offer facilities to friendly countries for the repatriation of their nationals through Cyprus,” the Cypriot Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Cyprus has facilitated humanitarian evacuations before. Tens of thousands of people were evacuated from Lebanon through Cyprus in 2006 during an escalation of violence with Israel. [Reuters]

War Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Russian anti-war protesters in Cyprus defiant after ‘memorial collage’ threat
NEWS

Russian anti-war protesters in Cyprus defiant after ‘memorial collage’ threat

Emergency sirens wake up divided Cyprus
NEWS

Emergency sirens wake up divided Cyprus

Hacked data from Cyprus up for grabs on darknet
NEWS

Hacked data from Cyprus up for grabs on darknet

Cyber gang blackmails Cypriot university to pay $100K
NEWS

Cyber gang blackmails Cypriot university to pay $100K

Cyprus probes citizens named over Russian sanctions evasion
NEWS

Cyprus probes citizens named over Russian sanctions evasion

Water leak knocks Cyprus state apparatus offline
NEWS

Water leak knocks Cyprus state apparatus offline