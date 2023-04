A woman looks out of the window of a bus at Cyprus' Joint Rescue Coordination Center adjacent to the island nation's main Larnaca airport that will transport approximately 40 British nationals evacuated from Sudan to accommodations on the island nation before their repatriation, in Larnaca, Cyprus, Tuesday. [AP]

The first British civilians evacuated from Sudan arrived on the island of Cyprus on Tuesday, airlifted out by Britain after warring factions agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire.

A passenger plane with about 40 civilians on board landed at Cyprus’s Larnaca airport, a spokesperson for Cyprus’s foreign ministry said. [Reuters]