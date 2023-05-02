Western partners to push for solutions in Greek-Turkish relations

The recent statements of foreign officials in the previous days, with the most indicative interventions of Jens Ploetner, diplomatic adviser to the German chancellor, and George Tsunis, US ambassador in Athens, have reinforced the general realization that after the elections in Greece and Turkey, Athens’ main Western partners will push toward a direction of discussions for the resolution of the Greek-Turkish disputes.

Tsunis stated at the 8th Delphi Economic Forum that there will be a very serious attempt to resolve the problems after the elections, adding that there is a mutual desire for compromise.

Ploetner expressed in an interview with Sunday’s Greek edition of Kathimerini Berlin’s readiness to contribute to a possible dialogue between Greece and Turkey.

The public statements by both Tsunis and Ploetner are nothing more than a communication of intentions already known in Athens.

It is also a discussion which has already taken place between Ankara and Athens, without any specific initiative being taken before the electoral processes in Greece and Turkey are completed.

Given the current circumstances, it is more clear in Athens what may follow in the event of Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election compared to the six-party coalition with Kemal Kilicdaroglu as presidential candidate, but no development can be discounted.