NEWS

Dendias: Greece, Turkey to re-examine relations after elections 

Dendias: Greece, Turkey to re-examine relations after elections 
[Foreign Ministry]

Greece and Turkey will have the opportunity to reassess what unites them after the elections that are scheduled to take place in both countries in May, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Friday, during a visit to the island of Imvros in Turkey. 

“I believe that, immediately after the elections in both countries, God will give us the opportunity to be able to see from the beginning what divides us and highlight what is much more important – what can unite us,” he said during a meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomeos. 

Dendias will attend the service of Lamentation and the procession of the Epitaph at the Church of Evangelistria officiated by Vartholomeos before attending an official dinner with the Ecumenical Patriarch and Metropolitan Kyrillos of Imvros and Tenedos.

Diplomacy Church Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Arta priest gets into fist fight with ex-wife’s new partner
NEWS

Arta priest gets into fist fight with ex-wife’s new partner

Vatican delegation to visit archbishop ahead of fragments reunification ceremony
NEWS

Vatican delegation to visit archbishop ahead of fragments reunification ceremony

Ecumenical patriarch: Russian Church shares blame for ‘crimes’ in Ukraine
NEWS

Ecumenical patriarch: Russian Church shares blame for ‘crimes’ in Ukraine

Patriarch plans Lithuania branch in blow to Moscow
NEWS

Patriarch plans Lithuania branch in blow to Moscow

Pope Benedict commemorated by Archbishop Elpidophoros
NEWS

Pope Benedict commemorated by Archbishop Elpidophoros

Cyprus gets new pro-west archbishop
NEWS

Cyprus gets new pro-west archbishop