Dendias: Greece, Turkey to re-examine relations after elections 

Greece and Turkey will have the opportunity to reassess what unites them after the elections that are scheduled to take place in both countries in May, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Friday, during a visit to the island of Imvros in Turkey.

“I believe that, immediately after the elections in both countries, God will give us the opportunity to be able to see from the beginning what divides us and highlight what is much more important – what can unite us,” he said during a meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomeos.

Dendias will attend the service of Lamentation and the procession of the Epitaph at the Church of Evangelistria officiated by Vartholomeos before attending an official dinner with the Ecumenical Patriarch and Metropolitan Kyrillos of Imvros and Tenedos.