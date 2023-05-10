NEWS

Greece ranks second worldwide in 2023 Blue Flag awards

Six hundred and seventeen (617) Greek coasts, eighteen (18) marinas and six (6) pleasure boats won this year’s ‘Blue Flag’ international quality award, it was announced on Wednesday by the Hellenic Society for the Protection of Nature (EEPP), Greece’s operator of the Blue Flag international program.

With 617 award-winning beaches, Greece once again ranks 2nd among 52 countries worldwide, accounting for 15% of all awarded flags.

The region of Halkidiki in northern Greece ranked first domestically with 94 blue flags, followed by Rhodes with 57 and Lasithi on Crete with 48. [AMNA]

