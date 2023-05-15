Beleri wins Himara mayoral race in Albania’s local elections

Fredi Beleri, the candidate representing the Greek minority, emerged victorious over his opponent Jorgo Goro, who had the backing of the Edi Rama government, in the race for the mayor of Himara in Albania’s local elections.

The official results were announced Monday after an earlier interruption in the vote counting process.

Currently, Beleri is in custody as he was detained by Albanian police two days before the elections on charges of vote-buying. His arrest has strained the relationship between Tirana and Athens, with the latter perceiving it as a strategic move by the Rama government to gain an advantage in the internal pre-election dynamics.