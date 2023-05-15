NEWS

Dendias reacts to Turkey’s election outcome: Erdogan’s reign not over

Dendias reacts to Turkey’s election outcome: Erdogan’s reign not over
File photo.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has reacted to the outcome of Turkey’s elections on Sunday, where incumbent President Tayyip Erdogan performed better than expected in the first round of voting but fell short of an outright majority, leading to a runoff.

Speaking on Alpha Radio on Monday, Dendias remarked that contrary to Western predictions, Erdogan’s reign is not yet over. He emphasized that Turkey is a vast country with considerable depth, making it challenging to gauge accurately through opinion polls.

When asked about Turkey’s aspirations and its desired role in the region, Dendias expressed his hope that Turkey recognizes the significance of maintaining a close and amicable relationship with Greece. He stated, “A strong and friendly relationship with Greece is not only important but also a necessary condition for Turkey to achieve its ambitions.”

Dendias highlighted that Greece stands to gain nothing but benefits from a prosperous and stable Turkey. He emphasized that “the key issue lies in Turkey breaking away from the ideology of neo-Ottoman domination.”

“We always remain hopeful for the best outcomes, but we also prepare ourselves for the worst,” Dendias said.

Turkey Politics Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Seeking continuity in foreign policy
NEWS

Seeking continuity in foreign policy

Erdogan says Greek PM’s Davos comments inconsequential
NEWS

Erdogan says Greek PM’s Davos comments inconsequential

No letup in Ankara’s accusations, threats
GREEK-TURKISH RELATIONS

No letup in Ankara’s accusations, threats

Mitsotakis slams Turkey’s balancing act on Russia
NEWS

Mitsotakis slams Turkey’s balancing act on Russia

PM says Greece open to dialogue with Turkey, despite provocations
NEWS

PM says Greece open to dialogue with Turkey, despite provocations

Turkey trying to ‘fabricate a reality’ with ‘illegal’ Libya deal
NEWS

Turkey trying to ‘fabricate a reality’ with ‘illegal’ Libya deal