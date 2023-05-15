Dendias reacts to Turkey’s election outcome: Erdogan’s reign not over

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has reacted to the outcome of Turkey’s elections on Sunday, where incumbent President Tayyip Erdogan performed better than expected in the first round of voting but fell short of an outright majority, leading to a runoff.

Speaking on Alpha Radio on Monday, Dendias remarked that contrary to Western predictions, Erdogan’s reign is not yet over. He emphasized that Turkey is a vast country with considerable depth, making it challenging to gauge accurately through opinion polls.

When asked about Turkey’s aspirations and its desired role in the region, Dendias expressed his hope that Turkey recognizes the significance of maintaining a close and amicable relationship with Greece. He stated, “A strong and friendly relationship with Greece is not only important but also a necessary condition for Turkey to achieve its ambitions.”

Dendias highlighted that Greece stands to gain nothing but benefits from a prosperous and stable Turkey. He emphasized that “the key issue lies in Turkey breaking away from the ideology of neo-Ottoman domination.”

“We always remain hopeful for the best outcomes, but we also prepare ourselves for the worst,” Dendias said.