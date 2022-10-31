Mitsotakis slams Turkey’s balancing act on Russia

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday criticized Turkey for sticking to a middle ground on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“[Ankara] deems that it does not need to pick sides, as if there is no right or wrong,” Mitsotakis said after meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Ingrid Simonyte in Vilnius on Monday, adding that Greece will continue to support Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Mitsotakis also accused Turkey of undermining stability and security in the region, adding that there is no room for further sources of tension, even less so between two NATO allies.

“Greece always keeps a window open to dialogue, while keeping the door shut to provocations and threats to its territorial integrity,” he said.