NEWS

Mitsotakis slams Turkey’s balancing act on Russia

Mitsotakis slams Turkey’s balancing act on Russia

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday criticized Turkey for sticking to a middle ground on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“[Ankara] deems that it does not need to pick sides, as if there is no right or wrong,” Mitsotakis said after meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Ingrid Simonyte in Vilnius on Monday, adding that Greece will continue to support Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Mitsotakis also accused Turkey of undermining stability and security in the region, adding that there is no room for further sources of tension, even less so between two NATO allies.

“Greece always keeps a window open to dialogue, while keeping the door shut to provocations and threats to its territorial integrity,” he said.

Politics Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM says Greece open to dialogue with Turkey, despite provocations
NEWS

PM says Greece open to dialogue with Turkey, despite provocations

Turkey trying to ‘fabricate a reality’ with ‘illegal’ Libya deal
NEWS

Turkey trying to ‘fabricate a reality’ with ‘illegal’ Libya deal

Southern EU member-states expected to condemn Turkish threats
NEWS

Southern EU member-states expected to condemn Turkish threats

FM Dendias receives Latvian counterpart, says NATO agencies must respect the principles of the Alliance
NEWS

FM Dendias receives Latvian counterpart, says NATO agencies must respect the principles of the Alliance

Erdogan slams German FM
NEWS

Erdogan slams German FM

Baerbock: NATO members must solve conflicts through dialogue
NEWS

Baerbock: NATO members must solve conflicts through dialogue