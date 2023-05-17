NEWS

Foreign Ministry secretary-general to visit Albania

The secretary-general of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Theocharis Lalakos, is expected to arrive in Albania on Wednesday, acting on the orders of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, in order to meet with the new mayor of Himara, Dionysis-Fredi Beleri, and his aide Pantelis Kokavessis, who have both been jailed on remand in a Tirana prison, according to diplomatic sources.

The secretary general will be briefed on their state of health and the conditions of their incarceration, while in consultation with the Embassy of Greece in Albania, the next actions to handle the case will be considered, the same sources noted.

Moreover, following relevant instructions from the Greek foreign minister, the Greek ambassador to Albania, Konstantina Kamitsi, has already requested to meet with them, while she is in constant communication with their families and lawyers. [AMNA]

