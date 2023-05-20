Police detain man on Russian arrest warrant

Police on the border with Turkey have arrested a 42-year-old Turkish national who is being sought in Russia on tax evasion offenses.

The man was arrested at Kipi border crossing in Evros regional unit after crossing from Turkey.

After a passport control by the police, it was established that an international arrest warrant from the Russian authorities was pending against him.

In execution of the warrant, the man was arrested and detained.

He is expected to appear before a prosecutor on Monday. [AMNA]