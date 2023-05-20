NEWS

Police detain man on Russian arrest warrant

Police detain man on Russian arrest warrant

Police on the border with Turkey have arrested a 42-year-old Turkish national who is being sought in Russia on tax evasion offenses.

The man was arrested at Kipi border crossing in Evros regional unit after crossing from Turkey.

After a passport control by the police, it was established that an international arrest warrant from the Russian authorities was pending against him.

In execution of the warrant, the man was arrested and detained.

He is expected to appear before a prosecutor on Monday. [AMNA]

Russia Crime Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek accused of smuggling US tech to Russia
NEWS

Greek accused of smuggling US tech to Russia

Greek charged with smuggling military tech to Russia in NY
NEWS

Greek charged with smuggling military tech to Russia in NY

Probe into Russian money flows to Mt Athos monks
NEWS

Probe into Russian money flows to Mt Athos monks

Lawyer of alleged crypto launderer urges Russia to discuss prisoner swap
NEWS

Lawyer of alleged crypto launderer urges Russia to discuss prisoner swap

Looted antiquities to return Greece after 17-year legal battle
CULTURE

Looted antiquities to return Greece after 17-year legal battle

Thessaloniki: Retired teacher arrested for lewd acts on minor
NEWS

Thessaloniki: Retired teacher arrested for lewd acts on minor